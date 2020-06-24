Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Set at C$30.00 by TD Securities

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) received a C$30.00 price objective from analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight Capital upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.31.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

TXG traded up C$1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 505,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$8.79 and a one year high of C$22.45.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$230.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.