TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.
TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -207.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 215.0%.
TRTX stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $656.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 225.54 and a current ratio of 225.54.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.
