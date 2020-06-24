TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -207.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 215.0%.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TRTX stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $656.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 225.54 and a current ratio of 225.54.

TRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.