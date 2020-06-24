Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 76,176 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,860% compared to the typical volume of 3,886 call options.

Fiserv stock traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.88. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,532,359. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,520,000 after acquiring an additional 192,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 440,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,762,000 after acquiring an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Fiserv by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after buying an additional 6,843,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Fiserv by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after buying an additional 1,502,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.