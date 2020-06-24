Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded down $3.77 on Wednesday, reaching $112.42. The company had a trading volume of 225,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,499. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

