Tredje AP fonden Acquires 108,161 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 172.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,161 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,495,320. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,040,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,843,976. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 122.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.47.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

