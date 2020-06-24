Tredje AP fonden Acquires 7,653 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.69.

NYSE:ACN traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.49. 1,561,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average of $192.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

