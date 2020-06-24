Tredje AP fonden Acquires 9,792 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,298 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.27. 4,333,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,282,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.16.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

