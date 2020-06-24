Tredje AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.86. The stock had a trading volume of 983,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $299.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total transaction of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $546,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.31.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.