Tredje AP fonden Buys 12,516 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,961 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

