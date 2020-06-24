Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 206.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,133 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $36,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

NYSE KO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. 10,455,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,892,628. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

