Tredje AP fonden Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.13. 170,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,720,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day moving average is $112.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

