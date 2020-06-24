Tredje AP fonden Has $6 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,813,150. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.23.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

