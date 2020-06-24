Tredje AP fonden Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,223,000 after buying an additional 539,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after buying an additional 459,001 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,139,000 after buying an additional 275,290 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,198,000 after buying an additional 156,470 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $24.46 on Wednesday, hitting $604.30. 54,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,622. The business’s fifty day moving average is $585.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $646.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total value of $2,101,204.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,657.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.02, for a total value of $1,612,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,324.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,412 shares of company stock valued at $120,814,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Benchmark started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

