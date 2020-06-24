Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,027 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.10. 3,554,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,149,514. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $99.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

