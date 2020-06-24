Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,726 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $15,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 52,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 22,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. 32,414,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,204,216. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

