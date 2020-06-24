Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 138.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,604 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 555.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,391,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,092,000 after buying an additional 14,737,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,095,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after buying an additional 9,730,215 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 50,383.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,790,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,238,000 after buying an additional 7,775,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,817,000 after buying an additional 7,423,313 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

WMB traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. 545,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,599,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

