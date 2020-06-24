Tredje AP fonden Purchases 10,479 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paypal from $169.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.60. 5,776,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,721,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $175.40. The stock has a market cap of $199.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.