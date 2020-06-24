Tredje AP fonden Purchases 13,753 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,980 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $10.59 on Wednesday, hitting $429.96. 2,038,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.46 and a 200-day moving average of $348.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $446.15. The stock has a market cap of $211.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

