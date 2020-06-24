Tredje AP fonden Purchases 21,562 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 118.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its holdings in Global Payments by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded down $10.10 on Wednesday, hitting $167.11. The stock had a trading volume of 78,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.58 and its 200 day moving average is $175.96. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,649. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

