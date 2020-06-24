Tredje AP fonden Purchases 21,570 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $4.21 on Wednesday, hitting $231.54. 96,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,065. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

