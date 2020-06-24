Tredje AP fonden Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,276 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.6% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth raised its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.26. 14,616,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,868,118. The firm has a market cap of $254.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

