Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,985 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.6% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $54.01. 16,896,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,930,527. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $227.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.