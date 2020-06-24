Tredje AP fonden Takes Position in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,000. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 13.28% of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UNL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,447. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

