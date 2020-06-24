Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James upgraded Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

TSC stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. 7,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,847. The company has a market cap of $461.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Tristate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James J. Dolan bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $110,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,673 shares of company stock valued at $406,573. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tristate Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Tristate Capital by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the first quarter worth $103,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 47.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tristate Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.