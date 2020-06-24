TrueFlip (TFL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,778.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00005127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $1,778.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00045732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.19 or 0.05135723 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00054669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012560 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.