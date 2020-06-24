TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of TRST traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. 18,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,277. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 65,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,472.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $25,789.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,426.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 112,926 shares of company stock worth $667,055 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth about $17,216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,784,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,473,000 after buying an additional 950,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 216,116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 268.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 203,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 74.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 180,507 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

