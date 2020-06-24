UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 124,935 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3,880.2% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 139,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 135,807 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,193,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after buying an additional 38,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after buying an additional 244,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,644,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,748,782. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.