UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.0% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.80.

Shares of UNP traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,093. The company has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

