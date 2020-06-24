UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 135,097 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.12% of VF worth $25,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in VF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in VF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in VF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.22. 100,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.47. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Argus cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.07.

In other news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

