UMB Bank N A MO Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $12.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $358.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,264. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.39. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.31.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

