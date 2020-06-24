UMB Bank N A MO Has $21.83 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2,730.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,953 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.28% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $21,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,712,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IWV traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,027. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $198.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

