UMB Bank N A MO Has $26.83 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,941 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $26,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after purchasing an additional 713,348 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,427 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,888,102. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.