UMB Bank N A MO Has $33.69 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8,442.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 678,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,418 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $33,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,915,805 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

