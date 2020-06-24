UMB Bank N A MO Has $39.42 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.4% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $39,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.90. 84,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.50 and its 200-day moving average is $244.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,957 shares of company stock worth $23,170,769. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

