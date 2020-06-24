UMB Bank N A MO Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 259.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,253 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.21. 231,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at $32,990,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,532,359 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

