UMB Bank N A MO Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,809,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.81. The company had a trading volume of 871,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,480. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $178.73. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total transaction of $1,824,028.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

