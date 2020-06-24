UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,689 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.09% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 401,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after buying an additional 46,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,912. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52.

