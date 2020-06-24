UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.07. 253,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,162,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $170.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.39. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

