UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,091 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $22,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.53. The company had a trading volume of 386,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,152. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

