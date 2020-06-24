UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after buying an additional 41,051,664 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $765,116,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $546,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,362,000 after buying an additional 7,815,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after buying an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,265,193 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

