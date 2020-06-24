UMB Bank N A MO Sells 135,463 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,463 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1,440.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.51. The stock had a trading volume of 870,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $257,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,481,016. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

