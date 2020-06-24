UMB Bank N A MO Sells 14,185 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $17,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,431,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,909 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,070,000 after acquiring an additional 686,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,182,000 after acquiring an additional 486,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,783,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,364,000 after acquiring an additional 82,706 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,727. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.