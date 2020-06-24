UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,583 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $22,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,588,711,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,970,000 after purchasing an additional 885,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $7.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.49. 72,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,086. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.