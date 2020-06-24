UMB Bank N A MO Sells 292 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,931,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $26.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,437.84. 898,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,408.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,350.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $999.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.13.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

