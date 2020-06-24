UMB Bank N A MO Sells 3,456 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.81.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.42. The company had a trading volume of 103,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,286. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.