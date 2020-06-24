UMB Bank N A MO Sells 3,487 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $30,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $1,859,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $12,002,000. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,181,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

PG stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,166,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,527. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

