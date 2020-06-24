UMB Bank N A MO Sells 518 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 960,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,752,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,811,000 after acquiring an additional 265,831 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in AT&T by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.21. 45,323,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,655,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

