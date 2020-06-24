UMB Bank N A MO Sells 7,364 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,617,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,850,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,995,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,172,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,694,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,371,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.