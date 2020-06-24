UMB Bank N A MO Trims Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in CME Group were worth $28,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $6.28 on Wednesday, reaching $167.27. 70,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.43 and a 200-day moving average of $192.73. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.44.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

