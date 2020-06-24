UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.85.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.09. 82,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,065. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.12 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

